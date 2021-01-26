WATCH: NBA Plater Ejected After Delivering Vicious Groin Shot

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray took his frustrations out on the opponent with extreme prejudice and got himself ejected from the game on Monday night.

The moment came in the third quarter of Denver’s game against the Dallas Mavericks when Murray reacted to getting bumped by Dallas’ Tim Hardaway Jr. by firing a savage uppercut to Hardaway Jr.’s groin.

Jamal Murray was ejected after this play on Tim Hardaway Jr. pic.twitter.com/VtxEXAoQDN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2021

It did not take the officials long to review the play and eject Murray with a Flagrant 2.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone expressed hope that the league would not further discipline his player.

“Hopefully, it’s nothing more than Jamal being ejected tonight and we can use it as a learning experience,” Malone said.

It’s unfortunate that Murray’s “learning experience” would have to come by risking Hardaway’s ability to procreate, but them’s the breaks.

Though, for his part, Hardaway sounded more upset that his team had lost than he did about the flagrant foul.

“Just playing the game and I guess he was just frustrated that they didn’t call a foul,” Hardaway Jr. said of Murray. “I was trying to do the best I can to deny the ball.

“The rest speaks for itself. It happens in the game. It sucks, but it doesn’t even matter at this point. We lost.”The Nuggets won the game 117-113.