WATCH: Charles Barkley Says NBA Players Should Be Able to ‘Beat the Hell Out of One Person Per Game’

NBA legend and TNT announcer Charles Barkley believes the NBA needs a rule change: Players should be able to “beat the hell” out of one fan per game.

Barkley made the comments during Thursday night’s edition of Inside the NBA on TNT, in which Barkley and his co-hosts were discussing a recent incident in which a fan dumped popcorn on the Wizards Russell Westbrook.

“Y’all guys always get mad when I say what NBA rule I would change,” Barkley said. “I think you should be able to go up in the stands and beat the hell out of one person per game.”

“I can’t see why that didn’t take hold,” Barkley’s co-host Ernie Johnson jokingly replied. “You don’t think that guy didn’t deserve to get his *ss beat right at center court,” Barkley responded.

“To be completely honest, this s*** is getting out of hand, especially for me,” Westbrook said of the incident on Wednesday night. “The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f*** they want to do — it’s just out of pocket,” Westbrook said. “There are certain things that cross the line. Any other setting … a guy were to come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens.”

The 76ers permanently banned the fan who dumped popcorn on Westbrook.