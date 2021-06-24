‘What Even Is This?’: Fans Blast ‘Hideous’ MLB All-Star Game Unis

Major League Baseball is taking a storm of ridicule after unveiling its new All-Star Game uniforms that look more like Walmart t-shirts than pro baseball jerseys.

In years past, the star players simply wore their own team uniforms during the All-Star games. But this year, and for the first time, MLB has gone to the extent of designing special uniforms just for the big game.

Of course, the game has already sparked controversy after the league decided to punish the state of Georgia over its recently enacted election integrity law and moved the game out of Atlanta’s Truist Park in favor of playing in Denver’s Coors Field.

This week, the league revealed its new All-Star Game jerseys:

Introducing the 2021 All-Star Game jerseys! pic.twitter.com/BAdYtOluwe — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) June 24, 2021

According to Chris Creamer, these uniforms will be worn during the game, too:

Major League Baseball unveils its 2021 All-Star Game uniform. Navy blue #NewEra caps with purple mountains, white and navy blue #Nike jerseys… and yes, they will be worn DURING THE GAME. #MLB #Rockies Story and a bunch of pics right here: https://t.co/cWy8jazrQN pic.twitter.com/xYrEO7uR9k — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) June 24, 2021

Apparently, many fans were not amused:

MLB really woke up today and said “How can we make the All-Star Game worse?” Instead of players wearing their traditional jerseys during the game, they’ll instead wear these…… pic.twitter.com/vFFWkU9adF — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) June 24, 2021

I was already over the entire All-Star Game discussion in general, but these uniforms MLB unveiled today may be the worst part of this whole sordid affair. These are hideous. pic.twitter.com/GcStmI1pCv — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) June 24, 2021

Say goodbye to the really cool, fun tradition of players wearing their actual team uniforms during the All-Star Game. I love the look of all the different colors and styles in an actual game. Plus… these are just dreadful. https://t.co/2oAwmnl687 — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) June 24, 2021

The MLB All-Star Game jerseys are so bad. Like, what even is this? pic.twitter.com/36aroddW33 — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 24, 2021

Of course, these are all terrible. MLB continues to be laughably, embarrassingly bad at knowing its audience. It’s basically performance art, but I suppose I can respect the commitment to the bit. https://t.co/f220P3yR9K — Jason Foster (@ByJasonFoster) June 24, 2021

…are you trying to make me feel worse about being a baseball fan? my god; everyone involved with this decision should apologize, retire, and leave the industry. — @nonsite (@nonsite) June 24, 2021

i know twitter is given to hyperbole but i promise i mean it when i say these are literally the worst baseball jerseys i've ever seen — ché stadium (@jonahloeb) June 24, 2021

These are very very bad. Bad enough you couldn't change the color scheme to fit Colorado, but you are actually gonna have them wear this IN GAME? Mistakes have been made. — Panic Baker (@PanictheRaptor) June 24, 2021

I'm not saying this was his decision but if r*b m*nfr*d was an actual terrorist trying to kill mlb from the inside what exactly would he be doing differently? I'll hang up & listen. — bananawhiskey (@ck_nab) June 24, 2021

Can you get out of your contract with Nike? — BroBroBro (@HailMueller) June 24, 2021

Wow, now I’m really glad the ASG was moved out of Atlanta… these are so bad.@deaninserra 100% is going to boycott the game! — Andrew P. (@APoppell23) June 24, 2021

These are abysmal. I was so excited to see what they would look like being based on the one team that uses my favorite color. I guess a couple months to change the design from Atlanta wasn’t enough… — Dawson (@Purple__Paradox) June 24, 2021

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.