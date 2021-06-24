‘What Even Is This?’: Fans Blast ‘Hideous’ MLB All-Star Game Unis

Jamie Squire_Getty Images (2)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Major League Baseball is taking a storm of ridicule after unveiling its new All-Star Game uniforms that look more like Walmart t-shirts than pro baseball jerseys.

In years past, the star players simply wore their own team uniforms during the All-Star games. But this year, and for the first time, MLB has gone to the extent of designing special uniforms just for the big game.

Of course, the game has already sparked controversy after the league decided to punish the state of Georgia over its recently enacted election integrity law and moved the game out of Atlanta’s Truist Park in favor of playing in Denver’s Coors Field.

This week, the league revealed its new All-Star Game jerseys:

According to Chris Creamer, these uniforms will be worn during the game, too:

Apparently, many fans were not amused:

