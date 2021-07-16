Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was charged with five misdemeanor charges Friday over an alleged domestic violence incident from Tuesday.

He now says he is “deeply remorseful” and will get the help he needs.

On Tuesday, Sherman reportedly crashed his car into a construction site, and then tried to batter down the door of the home his in-laws own in Redmond, Washington. Prosecutors arrested him on Wednesday and charged him on Friday over the incidents. Charging him with driving under the influence, endangering roadway workers, resisting arrest and domestic-violence-related counts of malicious mischief and criminal trespass, the Seattle Times reported.

A police report adds that Sherman fought with the responding officers and a police dog had to be used to help subdue him.

The 33-year-old player could face more than a year in prison if he is convicted on all five misdemeanor charges.

The free agent player issued a statement apologizing for his actions and promising to get the help he needs to get over his personal demons.

“I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night,” Sherman said in his statement. “I behaved in a manner I am not proud of. I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted. The importance of mental and emotional health is extremely real, and I vow to get the help I need. I appreciate all of the people who have reached out in support of me and my family, including our community here in Seattle. I am grateful to have such an amazing wife, family and support system to lean on during this time.”

The player’s wife, Ashley, also posted a statement, saying, “I love and support my husband. I am committed to helping Richard get the support and care that he needs. Richard has always been a loving father and husband. And we are looking forward to seeing him at home with his family.”

Sherman played seven seasons for the Seattle Seahawks before joining the San Francisco 49ers for the last three seasons.

On Wednesday, the Redmond Police Department posted a detailed update on the situation:

