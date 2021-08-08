U.S. Beats China in Olympic Gold Medals for Most Overall

Instagram/Gable Steveson
Lara Gwinn

In America’s second-most-successful Olympics since the 1984 Los Angeles games, Team U.S.A. has won 39 gold medals, while China ended the 2020 Tokyo games with 38 gold medals.

China had a chance to tie the U.S. for Olympic gold when middleweight boxer Li Qian fought Great Britain’s Lauren Price on Sunday, but Price won the gold.

USA players on the podium with their gold medals after defeating Brazil in the women’s volleyball gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Arena. (Photo by Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports)

In addition to clinching the gold, Team U.S.A. also won the most overall medals at the Tokyo Olympics, with 41 silver and 33 bronze, beating China by 25 for overall medals.

Bam Adebayo and Kevin Durant of Team United States pose for photographs with their gold medals during the Men’s Basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 07, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Team USA’s gold medal surge was largely driven by US swimmer Caleb Dressel, who won 5 gold medals.

Swimming wasn’t the only U.S. water sport to contribute. Team USA water polo also brought home gold.

Japan finished third with 27 gold medals, and Great Britain was fourth with 22 gold medals.

 

