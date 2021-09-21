Teacher at Elite Athlete Boarding School Accused of Having Sex with Student

A teacher at a private Florida boarding school that specializes in athletic training has been accused of having sex with a student.

Taylor J. Anderson, a teacher at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, surrendered herself to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after being accused of sexual battery by custodial authority, the New York Post reported.

Sheriffs said school officials were alerted to rumors about an “unlawful relationship” between the 38-year-old teacher and a student. Officials claim they confronted the student and gained more information about the relationship. The student admitted to a relationship, and the school officials immediately barred the teacher from returning to the school. The school fired her not long after the police announced charges.

BRADENTON, FLORIDA – JANUARY 10: The US Men’s National team practices during a training session at IMG Academy on January 10, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A police investigation found that the teacher communicated for weeks with the student over texts and social media. Detectives also said that the teacher once picked the student up at the apartment where they live (the sex and identity of the student has not been disclosed) and “engaged in sex acts” in Anderson’s car.

IMG Academy confirmed to the paper that Anderson had been suspended, then fired after charges were announced.

“We terminated Ms. Anderson’s employment the following day,” the school said in a statement. “Given there is an active law enforcement investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time. Our focus is now on providing support for our student and his family.”

“Annual tuition at the boarding school for high school student-athletes in 2021-22 starts at $84,400 for sports like basketball and lacrosse, according to IMG Academy’s website,” the Post added. “The package, which includes standard housing and meal options, is more than $91,000 for high schoolers who play golf.”

