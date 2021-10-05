A coalition of Christian schools and female athletes are fighting back against President Joe Biden’s efforts to redefine sex to be based on “gender identity,” not biological sex.

If successful, female athletes would have to compete in sporting events against biological men who “identify” as women and force them to share private spaces such as bathrooms and locker rooms.

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a nonprofit Christian legal organization, filed a motion on Monday asking a federal district court to allow the Association of Christian Schools International and three female athletes in Arkansas to intervene in the case, State of Tennessee v. United States Department of Education.

ADF is mounting a legal challenge against the Biden Administration’s guidance, led by the state of Tennessee, issued by the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, that re-interprets sex in Title IX of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prevent discrimination based on “gender identity.”

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and West Virginia have joined Tennessee in the lawsuit, which was filed in August.

Biden’s move continues the policies under the Barack Obama administration, which worked to incorporate transgender rights across the board.

“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reinterpreted non-discrimination on the basis of sex in the Affordable Care Act to include gender identity and thus require gender transition interventions, services, surgeries, and drugs on demand, even for children, no matter a doctor’s medical judgment, religious beliefs, or conscientious objection,” ADF said.

