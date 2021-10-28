Former President Donald Trump will make a play for Georgia this weekend by attending Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Braves CEO Terry McGuirk, the president surprised the league when he called requesting tickets for the game, which they were happy to oblige.

“He called MLB and wanted to come to the game,’’ McGuirk told USA Today. “We were very surprised. Of course, we said yes.’’

“We are going to give him his own suite,’’ McGuirk added.

The president will not be seated with MLB officials.

McGuirk expressed no hesitation about having Trump attend the game.

“We are apolitical,’’ McGuirk said. “We’re open to anyone coming. It’s great that he wants to come to our game.’’

President Trump previously attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C, where a portion of those in attendance booed him when he appeared on the scoreboard.

The former president’s attendance at the upcoming game will undoubtedly prove to be a symbolic gesture, given that the city of Atlanta suffered a major economic blow earlier this year when the MLB moved the 2021 All-Atar game to another venue in protest of Georgia’s recently passed voter integrity law, which President Joe Biden and Democrat activists denounced as a racist return to Jim Crow.

“Before the change of plans, the Atlanta Braves were eagerly anticipating the All-Star Game as a chance to show off their 4-year-old stadium and also to honor Hank Aaron,” NPR reported at the time. “But those plans were derailed by the controversy over Georgia’s new law, which President Biden labeled ‘Jim Crow in the 21st century.'”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) reminded citizens of his state this past weekend that progressive activists like Stacy Abrams were responsible for the Peach State’s loss of a lucrative economic opportunity like the all-star game.

“While Stacey Abrams and the MLB stole the All-Star Game from hardworking Georgians, the Braves earned their trip to the World Series this season and are bringing it home to Georgia. Chop On, and Go Brave!” Kemp tweeted on Saturday.

Former President Trump recently provided ringside commentary for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort boxing match in Florida this past September.