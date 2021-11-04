San Francisco Giants Owner Under Fire for Contributing to Herschel Walker Campaign

San Francisco Giants Owner Charles B. Johnson is taking heat from the left for having donated to Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign in Georgia and several other candidates the left hates.

The San Francisco Chronicle previously blasted Johnson for having donated to Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and a PAC run by former Louisiana Rep. Elbert Guillory, both of whom the paper termed “right-wing extremists.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former president of the United States Donald Trump prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Explaining himself, Johnson has said that he donates to candidates who share his devotion to America and the free market system.

The paper is upset that federal campaign records show that Johnson has donated to Walker’s campaign in Georgia. The Chronicle calls Walker a “stop the steal enthusiast” and blasts him for his concerns about vote fraud.

The paper also accused Walker of domestic abuse, saying:

Beyond election conspiracy mongering, Walker also faces scrutiny over his personal life. An Associated Press report from July details “accusations that Walker repeatedly threatened his ex-wife’s life, exaggerated claims of financial success and alarmed business associates with unpredictable behavior.”

A former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner, Walker, currently enjoys a massive lead in Georgia’s Senate race, Breitbart News reported on Monday. Former President Donald Trump also endorsed him.

PERRY, GA – SEPTEMBER 25: People cheer for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker at a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

It is unsurprising that the Giants owner would be found donating to conservatives, though. He has done so for decades.

But the paper’s attacks early this year forced Johnson to claim that he requested a refund for his donation to Boebert, though no such refund has been recorded to date.

