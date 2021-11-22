Parents Alarmed as California High School Unveils ‘All Gender’ Locker Room

Parents at the Long Beach, California, Unified School District were alarmed after the district unveiled plans to build a locker room to allow teenage students of both genders to shower and dress together.

The district has a long history of pushing the gay agenda, but Wilson High School parents weren’t prepared for the school to push an all-gender locker room on students.

In its proposal for “Measure E,” the district celebrated the plans for an all-gender locker room, saying it would “create all-gender inclusive facilities.” And, according to the Wilson school newspaper, “the instructor stated that it is created as “a safe space for people who might be otherwise uncomfortable.”

Wilson’s Assistant Principal Guillermo Jimenez announced the new facility that will permit boys and girls to shower and dress together in the same room in an email to parents.

Parents and guardians are invited to join a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, November 30 at 6 p.m. to learn more about the new aquatic center and inclusive locker room coming to Wilson High School fall 2023. Construction will begin next summer. The Long Beach Unified School District’s inclusive facilities are spaces that serve students with disabilities, students of all gender identities and expressions, and students who desire privacy for any number of reasons. Wilson’s new aquatic center will feature an inclusive, all-gender locker room. LBUSD’s Facilities staff will share information on the new aquatic center, including details on the locker room’s safety and privacy features. To join the meeting on November 30, please visit the District’s YouTube channel at LBSchools.net/YouTube or click here. Parents will have an opportunity to ask questions during the meeting. If you’d like to submit questions in advance of the meeting, please email schoolbonds@lbschools.net. Thank you for your participation and support.

The Wilson Loudspeaker article noted that participants were told in a PowerPoint presentation to a focus group by LBUSD operative Shawn Abbate, “Privacy is a concern for many students faced with the prospect of communal showers and large undifferentiated changing areas. It would seem that most individuals – irrespective of their gender identity and expression – don’t want to change in the open or bathe in gang showers.”

But parents were uncomfortable with the idea of boys and girls mixing in various states of undress in a school locker room. At least one parent worried about the possibility of sexual assault occurring in such a facility.

