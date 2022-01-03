Despite having initially approved the deal in writing, NASCAR has now told driver Brandon Brown that his sponsorship deal with the “Let’s Go, Brandon” cryptocurrency maker needs review at a “higher level,” according to a report.

NASCAR gave Brown’s team approval to begin the sponsorship deal with LGBcoin on Dec. 26. Still, CNN reports that Brown team spokesman, Max Marcucci, said that the driver got a new letter apologizing for the “confusion and miscommunication” and telling them that the deal “needs to be reviewed at a higher level.”

LGBcoin put out a statement in Dec. lauding the new deal.

“We are thrilled to partner with Brandonbilt Motorsports and Brandon Brown for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” James Koutoulas, LGBcoin HODLer and founder of Typhoon Capital Management, said in his announcement. “Brandon is not only an incredibly talented driver but also a thoughtful individual wise beyond his years. His commitment and singular focus on his profession is inspiring and his personal story is one that we can all be proud of—an American story of success and perseverance. Brandon is truly America’s Driver.

“We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream,” Koutoulas added. “If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, ‘Let’s Go, Brandon,’ you’ll think and feel, ‘Let’s Go America.’”

Brown also tweeted about the deal and showed off the new paint scheme:

I’m excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner! Press release: https://t.co/yWfkonk8vO pic.twitter.com/s8PkfCtnVD — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) December 30, 2021

Koutoulas was apparently correct to assume the deal was approved. Indeed, according to Fox Business Network, the NASCAR approval letter in Dec. was “unambiguous” and said, “The sponsors are approved.”

But now, a NASCAR spokesman is saying that the Dec. 26 letter “jumped the gun.”

NASCAR’s about-face runs “counter to facts of the situation,” Marcucci said.

The phrase, “Let’s go, Brandon,” has become a mainstay chant alongside its predecessor chant, “F*ck Joe Biden.” Both chants have been ringing out at any event where large numbers of Americans have gathered since the college football season began last year.

The LGB chant went national in October after NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast falsely claimed that a crowd of NASCAR fans were chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” following a victory by driver Brandon Brown. But video of the chanting clearly shows they were shouting, “F*ck Joe Biden!”

