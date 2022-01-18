‘Shame!’: Enes Kanter Freedom Blasts NBA Owner for Saying ‘Nobody Cares’ About Uyghurs

Enes Kanter Freedom ripped the co-owner of the Golden State Warriors for waving off concerns about China’s ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs by saying, “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs.”

Speaking to the All-In podcast on Saturday, Warriors Co-Owner Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed concern about the enslavement of millions of Chinese Uyghurs because he feels no one cares about them. For him, it just isn’t an issue worth bothering about.

For his part, Enos Kanter Freedom lashed out at the Sri Lankan-born Palihapitiya for being part of the problem.

“When @NBA says we stand for justice, don’t forget there are those who sell their soul for money & business like @chamath the owner of @warriors, who says, ‘Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs,'” Freedom wrote in a Jan. 17 tweet.

“When genocides happen, it is people like this that let it happen,” The NBA player added. “Shame!”

Palihapitiya shocked even the podcast hosts when he said no one cares about genocide in China.

“Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, OK? You bring it up because you really care, and I think it’s nice that you care. The rest of us don’t care. I’m just telling you a very hard, ugly truth. Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below my line. Of all the things that I care about, it is below my line,” Palihapitiya said, shocking podcast host David Sacks.

“That’s not caring. … I care about the fact that our economy can turn on a dime if China invades Taiwan. I care about climate change. I care about America’s crippling and decrepit health care infrastructure. But if you ask me do I care about a segment of a class of people in another country? Not until we can take care of ourselves will I prioritize them over us,” Palihapitiya added.

“And I think a lot of people believe that and I’m sorry if that’s a hard truth to hear, but every time I say that I ‘care about the Uyghurs’, I’m really just lying if I don’t really care and so I rather not lie to you and tell you the truth. It’s not a priority for me,” Palihapitiya said dismissively.

Watch the whole interview:

