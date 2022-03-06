WATCH: Entire Stadium Sings ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ After Singer’s Mic Fails

The sun rises over the Healing Field display with over 3000 American flags in memory of the victims of the terrorists attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 fly at Floyd Bennet Field in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2007. The display will be open to the public …
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Warner Todd Huston

A stadium full of fans broke out in a stirring rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner as the Charlotte Football Club kicked off its home opener on Saturday.

Ahead of the CFC’s game against the LA Galaxy, nearly 75,000 fans joined in singing the national anthem when the featured singer’s mic cut out at Bank of America Stadium.

From the video of the incident, the crowd sang with near unanimity, not just pockets of people singing.

Major League Soccer posted the incident with the caption “*goosebumps*”:

Many on social media were thrilled by the soaring act of patriotism:

While the fans gave Charlotte a stirring home opener for the season, the LA Galaxy pestered the home team with two dozen goal shots, but only a 1-0 win. It was a win for the fans, though, as the crowd was reportedly the largest CFC has ever had.

“Of course, we play football because we want to win, but today I believe that I am the happiest coach in the world. It was amazing,” Miguel Ángel Ramírez said. “I cannot describe in words the energy, and I would like to thank everyone that joined us in this party, because it was a party.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.