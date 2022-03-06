A stadium full of fans broke out in a stirring rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner as the Charlotte Football Club kicked off its home opener on Saturday.

Ahead of the CFC’s game against the LA Galaxy, nearly 75,000 fans joined in singing the national anthem when the featured singer’s mic cut out at Bank of America Stadium.

From the video of the incident, the crowd sang with near unanimity, not just pockets of people singing.

Major League Soccer posted the incident with the caption “*goosebumps*”:

Many on social media were thrilled by the soaring act of patriotism:

The mic went out for Charlotte’s MLS home opening national anthem so the entire stadium sang the anthem together. This is fantastic: pic.twitter.com/XSaLwihDNK — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 6, 2022

The microphone went out for the National Anthem ahead of Charlotte FC’s home opener & this happened. Wow. Chills. This crowd is amazing.@wcnc | #ForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/KIDqBGJuZL — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) March 6, 2022

75,000 fans in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 1st home match in @CharlotteFC history. What an incredible moment for @MLS and for American Soccer! The 2nd largest crowd on the planet this year. Soccer won’t make it in America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/toxV0QoP0s — Stu Holden (@stuholden) March 6, 2022

While the fans gave Charlotte a stirring home opener for the season, the LA Galaxy pestered the home team with two dozen goal shots, but only a 1-0 win. It was a win for the fans, though, as the crowd was reportedly the largest CFC has ever had.

“Of course, we play football because we want to win, but today I believe that I am the happiest coach in the world. It was amazing,” Miguel Ángel Ramírez said. “I cannot describe in words the energy, and I would like to thank everyone that joined us in this party, because it was a party.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston