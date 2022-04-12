‘The Lord is Leading Me’: Masters Winner Scottie Scheffler Thanks God for His Victory

After his historic Masters win on Sunday, pro golfer Scottie Scheffler offered sincere thanks to God for his win, saying, “God is in control, and the Lord is leading me.”

In an interview on Sunday, Scheffler revealed how humble he is in the face of this momentous moment in his golfing career.

During the interview, the 25-year-old Scheffler added, “The human condition is just to make things bigger than they really are. You know, years from now, people may not remember me as a champion and that’s fine. But in the moment, you think it’s a lot bigger deal than it really is.”

Indeed, Scheffler didn’t simply win golf’s most prestigious tournament. He also became the fastest winner in history, winning four major PGA Tour events in only 57 days and beating Tiger Woods’ record of the shortest number of days to rise to World No. 1 after winning his first PGA Tour title, Yahoo Sports noted.

Scheffler went on to tell fans that his wife laughed at him for accidentally spilling his dinner in the car after he won the green jacket. But the following day, it all hit him.

“This morning was a totally different story; I cried like a baby this morning; I was so stressed out,” the Masters winner said. “I didn’t know what to do. I was sitting there; I was telling Meredith, I was like, ‘I don’t think I’m ready for this, you know. I’m not ready. I don’t feel like I’m ready for this kind of stuff.’ And I just felt overwhelmed. And so she told me, ‘Who are you to say that you’re not ready? Who am I to say that I know what’s best for my life?’ And so we talked about that God is in control and the Lord is leading me, and if today’s my time, then it’s my time, and if I shot 82 today, somehow I was going to use it for His glory.”

“Gosh, it was a long morning. It was long,” Scheffler laughed.

Scheffler also said that ahead of the tournament, he was really stressed over the coming game. He said that he had dreamt of being in the tournament, adding, “If you’re going to choose a golf tournament to win this would be the tournament I want to win.”

But he didn’t want to make too much of it all.

“You don’t know how many chances you’re going to get, and so having a chance — I think I had a five-shot lead on Friday and then a three-shot lead going into today— I don’t know if you get better opportunities than that,” he said. “You don’t want to waste them. The human condition is just to make things bigger than they really are. You know, years from now, I would say people may not remember me as a champion and that’s fine. But in the moment, you think it’s a lot bigger deal than it really is.”

