Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm cursed the City of Brotherly love on Monday after his third error in a game against the Mets.
After committing three throwing errors during the game, however, Philadelphia fans cheered Bohm (sarcastically) after making a very easy throw to first.
That “cheer” brought forth a profane response from Bohm:
"I f***ing hate this place." – Alec Bohm
While things definitely began badly for Bohm, the Phillies, and their fans, everyone was happy by the end of the night. Bohm helped Philly come back by earning a lead-off walk in the eighth inning. After that, the rest of the team took over.
“J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally past the New York Mets 5-4 on Monday night,” the AP reported.
“The Phillies trailed 4-0 before they scored five runs in the eighth against two Mets relievers. Realmuto’s first homer of the season deep into the left-field seats made it 4-3. Hoskins ripped a tying double to left off Seth Lugo (0-1), and Gregorius lined one into the right-center gap for a 5-4 lead.”
After the big come from behind win, Bohm apologized for his outburst.
“I said it. Do I mean it? No,” Bohm said. “It’s a frustrating night for me, obviously. Made a few mistakes in the field. Look, these people, these fans, they just want to win. You heard it, we come back, they’re great. I’m just sorry to them. I don’t mean that.”
The moral of the story: All’s well that ends well if you win.
