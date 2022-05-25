FLASHBACK: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Protested to Remove Armed Security from Schools

On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr delivered an emotional attack on guns in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, calling for more gun control. Yet, just two years ago, Kerr called for police to be barred from serving as security in city schools.

During Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the game against the Dallas Mavericks, Kerr went on a rant blasting guns, the Second Amendment, and the U.S. Senate for not passing more gun bans.

Steve Kerr on today's tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/lsJ8RzPcmC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 24, 2022

In particular, Kerr slammed the Senate for not passing a House-backed measure to increase background checks and said that the senate is “holding us hostage.”

“50 senators in Washington are going to hold us hostage,” Kerr exclaimed. “Do you realize that 90 percent of Americans, regardless of political party, want background checks, universal background checks? 90 percent of us. We are being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to vote despite what we the American people want.”

“They won’t vote on it because they want to hold onto their own power. It’s pathetic. I’ve had enough,” he concluded.

Of course, FBI-sourced background checks are already required in every state to purchase new firearms.

But this is the same basketball coach who advocated for removing police from school security details and even went so far as to attend rallies to force the issue.

In June 2020, Kerr actually attended a rally in Oakland, California, to have police officers barred from acting as security personnel in the Oakland Unified School District.

In fact, unlike what he said during his rant about the Senate, during the 2020 school rally, Kerr told folks not to rely on politicians for solutions.

“I’ve learned that the answers lie within the communities themselves. They don’t lie in a politicians office,” Kerr bellowed at the time. “I’ve learned we need to listen to the people who are in the communities, that’s why I’m here today because I want to support all of you.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joined hundreds of parents, students and teachers in Oakland for a rally today calling for police to be taken off of Oakland school campuses. @noellebellow reports: https://t.co/PaWMPyk63Z — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 24, 2020

On the one hand, Kerr is blasting gun culture and wants guns restricted to make schools safer, yet on the other, he is advocating to take away the very security guards that might actually make schools safer.

