WATCH: Tucker Carlson Call Commanders’ Ron Rivera a ‘Fascist Moron’ After Fining Del Rio $100k over Jan. 6 Comments

Fox News’ Tucker Carson called Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera a “fascist moron” and a “Maoist” on Friday after Rivera fined Jack Del Rio $100k for calling the January 6 riots a “dust-up.”

“Jack Del Rio is a football coach, he’s the defensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, formerly known as the Redskins ’til for some reason that was unacceptable,” Carlson said. “So a few days ago Del Rio pointed out that nobody seems to talk about the BLM riots anymore. Instead they’re pretending to care about January 6. Well, he was attacked for this, ’cause you’re not allowed to like tell the truth on any level whatsoever. So he came back and said he stands by his comments. Here’s what he said.”

“Oh, he thought he had a right to respectfully express himself in the land of the free,” Carlson continued. “But it turns out, no. Just hours ago, the coach of the Washington Commanders, a fascist moron called Ron Rivera, announced that Jack Del Rio has no right to talk, and he’s being fined $100,000 for doing it. Rivera began by claiming that, quote, ‘Lives were lost on January 6,’ which is a lie.

“Then he continued this way, quote, ‘Our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government.’ If you can think of a line more filled with cant dishonesty and propaganda than that, send us a text and tell us what it is, ’cause we can’t. I mean, that’s just flat-out Maoist. Basically what he’s saying is, ‘Shut up. You’re no longer allowed to talk. If you disagree with the orthodoxy, you will be punished.’ This is an NFL team. And it’s happening everywhere.”

Del Rio had made the “dust-up” comment while addressing a tweet in which he questioned the emphasis the left has placed on the January 6 riots while seeming not to possess the same level of interest in prosecuting those who rioted across the country in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio on his recent tweet (https://t.co/odv7zr4BOn) at today's media session "Businesses are being burned down, no problem… and then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down… and we're gonna make that a major deal."@nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/zH39iSqHM8 — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) June 8, 2022

Though Del Rio apologized for calling the riots a “dust-up,” Ron Rivera, the Commanders head coach and longtime friend of Del Rio, publicly criticized his coach and friend for the comments while calling January 6 an act of “domestic terrorism.”

Jack Del Rio has since deleted his Twitter account.