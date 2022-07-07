WNBA Star and Anthem Protester Brittney Griner Makes Patriotic Appeal to Biden for Release

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been one of the league’s most outspoken players when it comes to protesting the national anthem, even as she makes patriotic appeals for the U.S. to arrange her release from a Russian prison sentence.

Griner was arrested and jailed in Russia in February for breaking the country’s drug laws when airport officials found a vape cartridge in her luggage infused with CBD oils. She was charged with possession of illegal drugs and this week plead guilty to possession but said she did not intentionally break the country’s strict drug laws.

However, several days before her guilty plea, Griner sent a letter to the Biden White House pleading for Biden to use his power to get her freed from her Russian jail cell.

In her letter, Griner wrote in part, “On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father, who is a Vietnam war veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Yet, even as Griner made her latest plea based on honoring the U.S.A. on July 4th, it appears she did not have the same patriotic feelings for the county back in 2020 when she became a loud and proud protester against the country in the WNBA.

In July of that year, Griner told the sports media, “I honestly feel we should not play the national anthem during our season. I think we should take that much of a stand.”

Even if the league decided to play the anthem, Griner said she was going to stand with others against the country anyway.

“I’m going to protest regardless. I’m not going to be out there for the national anthem,” she said. “If the league continues to want to play it, that’s fine. It will be all season long, I’ll not be out there. I feel like more are going to probably do the same thing. I can only speak for myself.”

Russia’s use of Griner as a political pawn is wrong, and she should be returned home to her family immediately. Hopefully, her letter helps gain her release.

Though, it certainly appears that Griner has suddenly found more appreciation for the freedom that is the U.S.A.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston