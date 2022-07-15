Subscribers to ESPN’s streaming service are about to face a 43 percent rise in monthly fees as owner Disney continues to see its stock prices tumble.

ESPN+ is currently priced at $6.99 a month. But starting in August, that price will jump to $9.99 a month, according to Sports Business Journal.

.@espn is increasing the price of @ESPNPlus to $9.99 per month/$99.99 per year starting next month. In May, Disney reported that ESPN+ had 22.3M subscribers ➖ @Ourand_SBJ https://t.co/3WGS7asW4m pic.twitter.com/IJPbLaBqwx — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) July 15, 2022

Outkick’s Dan Zaksheske wrote, “In May, Disney reported that ESPN+ had just over 22 million subscribers. But it’s unclear how many of those subscribers belong to the Disney bundle (Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+).”

Clay Travis noted that the price hike comes at the same time as Disney’s stock continues to sink. On Thursday, Disney’s stock fell to $90.38 a share, an eight-year low.

Disney stock hit an eight year low this morning. If you bought the stock in December of 2014 and just held it, you have now lost money. (Not even factoring inflation in). The business of streaming — coupled with cord cutting — has been a disaster. Going woke didn’t help either. pic.twitter.com/HrJs3kTYOq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 13, 2022

Disney does not have an easy relationship with ESPN. Last year insiders were reporting that the entertainment giant was desperately looking for some way to dump ESPN from its stable of properties.

One of the reasons Disney was annoyed with ESPN is because they charge cable companies $10 per customer for ESPN, but when they had those customers dump cable and then purchase ESPN+ for $6.99, they ended up losing three dollars per customer in the deal. So this may be one of the reasons Disney is raising to price.

