Dolphins’ Teddy Bridgewater Urges Players to Stop Acting ‘Gangsta,’ Be Role Models

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Monday took to social media to address his fellow players, urging them to stop acting “gangsta” and instead act as a role model.

In the statement posted to his 544k Instagram followers, Bridgewater laid into NFL players who make it to the big league and proceed to “portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s a gansta.”

“You went to school, attended those classes and some even got their college degree,” he said. “Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that’s on that but the remaining 98.5% are only ‘football tough,’” he wrote, pleading with players to think of what type of example they are setting for children, many of whom look up to them.

“So don’t wait till you inherit this legal money from the league to decide you want to be tough or portray a ‘street image’ cause it’s kids that’s looking up to everything we do,” he said. “Plus it’s someone sitting in a cell or posted in the hood who might’ve been just as hood as you that would advise you otherwise,” he continued before speaking directly to children, urging them to be wise and ignore the fake “gangsta” attitude and portrayal.

“Kids don’t be fooled,” he said, explaining that they can “play ball, do the right thing” and still be accepted.

“Look at me, I’m far from perfect but I chose the ball route but I still can go to the hood and post up and it’s all love,” he said.

“I still keep the same 3 dudes around me. My people accept me for making all then right decisions and not falling victim or being tricked by the false image you see on IG from a lot of ball players,” he said.

“Choose your path. Can’t do both though,” he added, receiving praise from commenters, which included the Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook and the Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs.

This is not the first time Bridgewater, who is no stranger to volunteering for his community, has posted inspirational messages on social media.