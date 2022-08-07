WATCH: Cubs Honor the Late Vin Scully with Stirring 7th Inning Stretch Tribute

This week the baseball world lost its greatest voice in legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully.

However, because through the wonders of modern technology we never truly lose someone’s voice, on Friday the Chicago Cubs chose to pay tribute to Scully by running back the rendition of Take Me Out to the Ballgame that Scully sang in 1998 in honor of their legendary broadcaster, Harry Caray.

A legendary voice.

An iconic tradition. Vin Scully forever. ⚾️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/RddxP16tv3 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2022

Scully and Caray maintained a strong friendship throughout the years.

Very cool 7th inning stretch at Wrigley Field today. In honor of Vin Scully, the @Cubs played his video of Take Me Out to the Ballgame from years ago. pic.twitter.com/dkNCdIGV07 — Mike Swanson (@Swanee54) August 5, 2022

Cubs hold a moment of silence in honor of the late, great Vin Scully. ICYM this piece with broadcasters, players and Ross paying tribute: https://t.co/2D5pAUz7y5 pic.twitter.com/QpEpgDbJS2 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 5, 2022

The move was met with widespread praise online:

Fitting tribute from the Cubs to one of the best baseball announcers of all-time. The top 5: 1. Harry Caray (White Sox)

2. Harry Caray (Cardinals)

3. Harry Caray (Cubs)

4. Vin Scully (Dodgers)

5. Jack Brickhouse (Cubs) https://t.co/DgWYxIyn0R — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) August 6, 2022

The Cubs’ creative tribute to Vin Scully is the most heartwarming thing you’ll see all day 💙pic.twitter.com/NjMJWziCjW — Baseball Today (@dailymlbtweets) August 5, 2022

Very cool 7th inning stretch at Wrigley Field today. In honor of Vin Scully, the @Cubs played his video of Take Me Out to the Ballgame from years ago. pic.twitter.com/dkNCdIGV07 — Mike Swanson (@Swanee54) August 5, 2022

The Cubs just had a video of Vin Scully leading the Stretch and that was so damn cool. — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) August 5, 2022

Scully began broadcasting Dodgers games in Brooklyn in 1950, eight years before the team made the trip to Los Angeles. Scully followed the team to Southern California where he would spend the next 58 years manning the Dodgers broadcast booth.