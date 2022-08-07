WATCH: Cubs Honor the Late Vin Scully with Stirring 7th Inning Stretch Tribute

Vin Scully
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

This week the baseball world lost its greatest voice in legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully.

However, because through the wonders of modern technology we never truly lose someone’s voice, on Friday the Chicago Cubs chose to pay tribute to Scully by running back the rendition of Take Me Out to the Ballgame that Scully sang in 1998 in honor of their legendary broadcaster, Harry Caray.

Scully and Caray maintained a strong friendship throughout the years.

The move was met with widespread praise online:

Scully began broadcasting Dodgers games in Brooklyn in 1950, eight years before the team made the trip to Los Angeles. Scully followed the team to Southern California where he would spend the next 58 years manning the Dodgers broadcast booth.

.

