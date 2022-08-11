‘No More Games Today’: Marshawn Lynch Arrest Video Released

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was forcibly removed from his car and pulled to the ground after refusing repeated requests from officers to exit the vehicle, recently released police body cam footage shows.

On August 9, police approached Lynch as he sat, laid back in the front seat of a 2020 Shelby GT500. The officers can be heard repeatedly asking Lynch to leave the vehicle, and the former Seahawk can repeatedly be heard as king the police why he has to leave the car. One of the officers informs Lynch that he is “obstructing an investigation” just before another officer reaches in and grabs Lynch by the sweatshirt.

WATCH:

The “investigation” was prompted by Lynch sitting in a vehicle with obvious damage. One of the officers can be heard early in the video saying, “He drove it till the rims came off.”

As the cuffs were being applied, another officer remarked that Lynch smelled of alcohol.

According to TMZ Sports, “In police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, cops say when they got Lynch back to the station, he was uncooperative there — and said they “had to use a restraint chair” to draw blood from him after obtaining a search warrant.”

Lynch was booked on DUI, among other charges. However, Lynch’s attorneys, Richard A. Schonfeld and David Z. Chesnoff, feel that their client will be acquitted of the DUI.

“Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation,” the attorneys said in a statement. ‘We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

Lynch is due in court in December.