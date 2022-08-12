WATCH: Scottie Scheffler Seems to Send Cam Smith a Message Amid Possible LIV Departure

Cam Smith is believed to be among those looking to join over a dozen former PGA Tour golfers and play for the rival Saudi-backed LIV golf league. That news may or may not have prompted the world’s #1 golfer to send Smith a very deliberate message.

During Thursday’s action at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler took a stroll through Cam Smith’s putting line.

Scottie Scheffler making it known what he thinks of Cam Smith’s move to LIV. pic.twitter.com/lRyoJDCzTL — John Nucci (@JNucci23) August 11, 2022

Reports that Smith – this year’s British Open champion – planned to defect to LIV surfaced last week after fellow Australian golfer Cameron Percy said that Smith and Marc Leishman were soon to bolt.

[It’s] unfortunate, yeah, they’re gone,” Percy told Australian radio.

“I had a long conversation with Adam Scott and he was very interesting talking to about it, just where it is,” Percy said. “He said he met with these guys [LIV] in 2017 [and] they were ready [to] do all this. So, the tour has known for a long time that this stuff’s in the works.”

For his part, Smith has remained non-committal about joining LIV.

“I don’t know, mate,” Smith said last month at the British Open. “My team around me worries about all that stuff. I’m here to win golf tournaments.”

I mean, you be the judge. But Scheffler looked into Smith’s putting line, looked back in Smith’s direction, and then deliberately walked in front of Smith. It’s possible that Scheffler could have walked in front of Smith accidentally.

But, if that’s the case, why hasn’t Scheffler publicly said it wasn’t an accident? Again, you be the judge.