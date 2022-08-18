WATCH: Dodgers Reporter Breaks Arm, Ribs Sliding Down Bernie’s Chalet

L.A. Dodgers reporter David Vassegh thought it would be fun to slide down the Brewers’ famous Bernie’s Chalet Slide in center field Wednesday, but instead of fun, he got a trip to the emergency room.

During his visit to Milwaukee’s American Family Field, Vassegh decided to try the slide the team’s mascot, Bernie, slides down every time a Brewers player hits a home run.

But, unlike the ease with which the mascot takes the slide, Vassegh’s ride down the twisty flume was a disaster at the end.

As the broadcaster came out of the slide, he skidded sideways and slammed full force into the padded walls at the bottom.

He later told fans that he broke his arm and six ribs with that terrible landing.

WATCH:

Joe Davis and Nomar Garciaparra cannot stop laughing at David Vassegh destroying himself on the slide. pic.twitter.com/nsPUE2NPjR — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) August 18, 2022

Here is another angle of the calamitous stop:

A new angle thanks to Justin Turner's Instagram. https://t.co/2xqUiC3qL7 pic.twitter.com/NJC8Woidrg — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) August 18, 2022

Dodgers announcers Joe Davis and Nomar Garciaparra didn’t cut their seriously injured colleague any slack. Instead, they laughed their heads off over the debacle.

Despite his injuries, Vassegh gamely returned to the field before the game ended, sporting a cast on his arm, and jumped right back in to interview Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes who said that the team’s win over the Brewers was in honor of the broadcaster.

“We all rallied today for you,” Barnes insisted.

