Miami Dolphins Executive Jason Jenkins Dead at 47

Jason Jenkins, the senior vice president for communications and community relations for the Miami Dolphins, died unexpectedly on Saturday. He was 47 years old.

The team announced Jenkins’ passing during halftime of Miami’s third preseason game.

Local media said Jenkins passed due to a “medical emergency.” The cause of his death is unknown.

“Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people,” Dolphins President and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a Twitter post. “Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met.”

Trailblazer. Champion. Kind. We are heartbroken to share that Dolphins SVP of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins has passed away. pic.twitter.com/YzKGnC8S0U — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 28, 2022

Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross described Jenkins as a “kind man.”

“I am heartbroken,” Ross said in a statement. “Jason Jenkins was an icon in the Miami community, and above all a kind and incredible family man. His dedication to our organization was unmatched. He was my friend but most of all he was a generous soul. My heart is with Elizabeth and his children tonight. The Jenkins family will always be a part of the Dolphins family.”

The New York Post reports, “Jenkins graduated from Texas Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1997. A Houston native, he was honored with an Outstanding Alumni Award in 2017 and later gave the commencement address. He worked for the 49ers, Texas Southern University, and Lehigh University prior to the Dolphins.”

Jenkins had worked for the Dolphins since 2009 and served as senior vice president of communications since 2015. Jenkins is survived by his wife and three children.