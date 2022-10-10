WATCH: ‘It’s Not One F*cking Guy’: Cardinals’ Justin Pugh Defends Kicker After Missed FG

Not everyone can have Justin Pugh as a teammate, but everyone should want to have Justin Pugh as a teammate.

After Sunday’s heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which saw Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola miss a field goal that would have tied the game, reporters gathered around Amendola in the locker room to query him on his ill-fated attempt.

But Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh was having none of it.

As Amendola fielded questions, Pugh stood by his kicker’s side and explicitly informed reporters that the loss was not on “one f*cking guy.”

“It’s not one f*cking guy. Everyone’s waiting around on one f*cking guy to come back here? This ain’t f*cking ain’t right. It’s not right. It’s not one f*cking guy,” Pugh told the media.

Pugh, a 10-year NFL vet, turned to Ammendola and said, “So just keep your f*cking head up.”

This is what supporting a teammate looks like. (@BoBrack) Justin Pugh came to aid Kicker Matt Ammendola with the media after Ammendola missed a game-tying kick at the end of the #Eagles match. "It's not one f**king guy."pic.twitter.com/T0gvht3e1W — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 10, 2022

“Ammendola’s struggles have been documented this season,” Fox News reports. “He was elevated to the Kansas City Chiefs’ 53-man roster after Harrison Butker went down with an injury. But a missed extra point and missed game-tying 34-yard field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in a 20-17 defeat earlier this season led to his release. He was cut by the New York Jets in 2021 for similar reasons.”

Who knows where Amendola goes from here? But he’ll be among good teammates if he stays in Arizona.