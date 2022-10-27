Michigan Running Back Donovan Edwards Blasted for Sharing Antisemitic Quote

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire for appearing to have shared a tweet of an antisemitic quote featuring a picture of embattled rapper and businessman Kanye West.

The Tweet, reading “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed,” also featured a photo of Kanye West.

this is not okay and donovan edwards needs to learn that it’s not okay pic.twitter.com/IQeOHwwTM1 — ace (meeting at midfield) (@AceAnbender) October 27, 2022

West has suffered a series of financial setbacks since his anti-Jewish tirades.

Both Footlocker and Gap stores have pulled West’s products this week. And Adidas dumped him as a sponsor and business partner.

In addition, West’s talent representatives, Creative Artists Agency also officially cut ties with West on Monday.

Rams superstar Aaron Donald announced on Tuesday that he has quit Kanye West’s Donda Sports, citing West’s “recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism.”

Also this week, exercise company Peloton banned West’s music from their class play lists, and his private Donda Academy school was closed for the rest of the school year as the controversy rages.

Edwards ultimately responded to the criticism calling his retweet a “glitch.”

“The retweet was a glitch,” Edwards wrote on Twitter. “I speak for myself I know what’s in my heart. I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation & oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate.

“I have nothing but love for others & I never judge anyone based on race or religion.”

The retweet was a glitch. I speak for myself. I know what’s in my heart. I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation & oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate. I have nothing but love for others & I never judge anyone based on race or religion. — Donovan Edwards ¹ᵏ (@DEdwards__) October 27, 2022

