Saying that the #13th-ranked IMG Academy merely “slaughtered” its opponents doesn’t capture how bad they really beat the hapless West Toronto Prep Golden Warriors on Saturday.

West Prep already had a 0-5 season, but as they hit the grass to face Bradenton’s IMG, that win column wasn’t set for any love. In fact, IMG had already scored 57 points in just the first quarter.

The game was already a mismatch on paper, with IMG’s 7-1 season and its ranking as one of America’s top schools. But once the first play began it became clear that “mismatch” is a kind way to put it.

By the time the game got to half time, IMG was pounding the misnamed Warriors 96 to zero.

It was such a blowout that officials called the game right there.

“In all, IMG scored 5 TD’s, 4 defensive TD’s, 3 safeties,”

IMG showed no mercy at all.

Well, perhaps there was on merciful part of this story. Saturday’s game was the last one on West Toronto’s schedule.

This isn’t the first time IMG Academy has thoroughly humiliated another school’s team. At the end of August, the team trounced Sycamore Bishop’s football team 58-0.

The Bishop players were so bad it caused Ohio officials to begin investigating whether Sycamore Bishop was even a real school, and the team’s coach was instantly fired for fooling ESPN into covering the game.

This month’s blowout of West Toronto Prep also brought comparisons to the mess that resulted from the Sycamore Bishop game.

