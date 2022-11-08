Howard Stern Blasts ‘F*cking Moron’ Kyrie Irving Over Antisemitic Movie Post

SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern went on a tirade against Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, whom he called a “f*cking moron” and a “douchebag” for posting an antisemitic movie to social media.

Irving, of course, has been under fire for several social media posts that caused detractors to claim he is antisemitic. He did apologize, to a degree, but he was suspended by his team anyway.

Irving’s apology was not enough for the long-time radio host.

“This Kyrie Irving is a complete douchebag. I mean, what a f***ing … you know he’s a flat earther? He’s a douchebag,” Stern said on his show, TMZ reported.

Stern then went on to mockingly speak as Irving, saying, “Just let me hate the Jews. Don’t bust my balls. I just wanna go on Twitter and hate Jews. Can’t you just leave me alone? Everyone hates Jews. Why ya picking on me? I’m just an NBA player. I don’t understand anything. A lot of people hate the Jews. Why ya picking on me? The Earth is flat. I think Jews are lizards. Next question. Just leave me be.”

Irving was suspended for five games, but the team also levied six conditions on his return to the game.

Irving is already suffering a loss of income after Nike split with him over the player’s perceived antisemitism.

Stern has blasted Irving before. Last year he slammed the NBA star as the “top idiot in the world” for refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine.

