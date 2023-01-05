Doctors: Bills’ Damar Hamlin Has Shown ‘Remarkable Improvement’ in Last 24 Hours

The doctors caring for Bills safety Damar Hamlin who collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest on Monday, say that the player has shown “remarkable improvement” over the last 24 hours.

The positive message from the physicians was shared via the Bills Twitter account Thursday morning.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the statement said. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

The positive report is consistent with other uplifting statements from Hamlin’s family. On Tuesday, Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told the NFL Network that the oxygen content on his nephew’s ventilator had been reduced from 100% to 50%. An indication that the player has regained some of his ability to breathe on his own.