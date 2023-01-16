WATCH: Chargers’ Joey Bosa on Refs: ‘Sick of Those F*ck*ng People’

Most NFL players and coaches refrain from directly criticizing referees. Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is not one of them.

Two days after Bosa and the Chargers were victimized by a non-call on a false start, and then Bosa was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for complaining about it, the Chargers superstar let it be known that he is “sick of those f*ck*ng” referees.

“I’m sure I have some fines coming my way already,” Bosa said. “I do really, really want to say some things. I need to be more accountable for my actions, obviously, but it’s a heated game and I’m hurting out there, I’m playing on half a leg, I’m getting dragged to the ground, whatever, [which] could hurt me along with screwing our team, and yeah, maybe some of ’em weren’t as blatant as I thought, but I don’t know.

“I think there just needs to be more accountability. I mean, if I say something to them I get a $40,000 fine but if they blow a call that ruins an entire team’s season. They get to — they’re probably back in the locker room after the game like, ‘Haha, got that a**hole, oh yeah, got him, 15 yards, what a loser.’ I guarantee it, that’s what they’re f*ck*ng talking like in the back. Whatever. Power trip. I’m sick of those f*ck*ng people.”

The missed call played a huge part in Jacksonville’s comeback from a 27-0 deficit. The false start came on a play where the Jaguars scored a touchdown to cut the deficit to 30-26. The ensuing 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson the confidence to attempt a two-point conversion, which they made, and set them up for the game-winning kick to win by a score of 31-30.

The Chargers season is over. The Jags play the Chiefs next weekend.