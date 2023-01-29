WATCH: ‘You F*ck*ng Loser!’ Joey Bosa Heckled by Eagles Fan Outside Stadium

The City of Brotherly Love did not extend any love to Nick Bosa’s brother, Joey, on Sunday.

Joey was decked out in 49ers red and gold as he waited to enter Lincoln Financial Field to watch his brother Nick and the rest of the 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

An Eagles fan caught sight of Bosa outside the stadium and decided to bid him welcome.

“Bosa!” the fan yelled. “When do the Chargers play this week?” the man asked.

Bosa did not take kindly to the sarcastic question.

“Are you snapchatting your little b*tt buddies, you f*ck*ng loser?” Bosa shot back.

Joey Bosa getting absolutely bamboozled by Philly. He wasn’t ready for the bright lights. pic.twitter.com/8eirwi0p4k — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 29, 2023

The fan then decided to switch tactics and query Bosa on the status of the fines he was assessed after the Chargers’ Wild Card round defeat in Jacksonville.

The fan asked, “How are those fines, Bosa?”

“They’re good because I can afford them because I’m f*ck*ng rich, you broke b*tch,” Bosa retorted.

Both Bosa brothers are quite rich, and both will now have lots of time to spend their money because they have both been eliminated from the playoffs.

The 49ers got trounced by the Eagles 31-7.