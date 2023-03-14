‘Girl Dads Where Are You?’: Former NBA Player Challenges Girl Dads to Step Up as Trans Players Enter Women’s Basketball League

Former NBA big man Andrew Bogut is calling on the fathers of girls and women to stand up and resist the infiltration of male competitors in women’s sports.

In this case, he’s asking them to resist a male competitor who is joining a women’s semi-pro basketball league.

Bogut asked the “girl dads” and others in his Twitter following if they were “ok with sacrificing the sanctity of Female Sport in the name of ‘inclusion?’

Sky News reports that a male identifying as a woman has applied to join the Kilsyth women’s team of the NBL1 South league.

Basketball Victoria is working with Basketball Australia to determine the rules and guidelines that will allow the man to play on the women’s team.

“Basketball Victoria, in collaboration with Basketball Australia, are working through the final stages of eligibility of the athlete for the 2023 season,” the organization reported.

“It is important that all athletes participate in an inclusive, fair, safe, and respectful environment, and we hope all in the community can move forward together with a clear understanding of the new guidelines,” said Basketball Victoria CEO Nick Honey.

Bogut received some backlash to his call for “girl dads” to take action. Responding to a Twitter user who accused him of cultivating “hatred” toward the trans player, Bogut stressed he does not condone any abuse of the man.

Its makes me sad you are ok with Women's sport and Women’s spaces being taken over by Men I dont condone any abuse to the Kilsyth player, nor do I blame the player. I blame the league/club admin and officials for allowing it.#SaveWomensSports https://t.co/0jm3zDHBLn — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) March 13, 2023

Bogut addressed the “hate” he received in an Instagram post on Monday.

Bogut was originally a 2005 draft selection of the Milwaukee Bucks and played 15 years for five teams.