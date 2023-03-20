VIDEO: TNT Ignores Pleas from Broadcaster, Replays David Singleton’s Ankle Injury

March Madness viewers witnessed a dramatic moment during UCLA’s victory over Northwestern Saturday night after Bruins guard Devin Singleton suffered what appeared to be a catastrophic ankle injury.

Thankfully, the injury turned out obe a sprain and not the possibly career-altering fracture it initially appeared to be.

As Singleton rolled around on the floor in obvious agony. Former NBA player and TNT commentator Brendan Haywood pleaded with network cameramen not to show a replay of the injury. However, not only did the network show the replay, they showed a slow-motion replay of Singleton’s ankle roll.

“Please don’t show that again,” Haywood said. “For our crew, please do not show that again if that [injury] is what I think it is. Don’t show it.”

“PLEASE DON’T SHOW THAT AGAIN!” – Brendan Haywood, live on air /producer shows it 3 seconds later/ awkward. pic.twitter.com/GTJLHmdUYT — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) March 19, 2023

“I knew it wasn’t that bad,” Singleton said via Fox News. “I broke my foot before. I didn’t feel it pop or anything. It was just hurting at the moment. I’m fine. I’m just going to get with my trainer.”

Could have fooled everyone else! It’s kind of incredible to hear Singleton say he “knew” it wasn’t that bad, given his reaction at the time.

I mean, if that’s Singleton’s reaction when he doesn’t think it’s that bad, I’d hate to see his reaction when it actually is really bad.

UCLA doesn’t play again until Thursday, so there is a chance that Singleton could play when the Bruins face Gonzaga.