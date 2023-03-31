Rockies Closer Daniel Bard Placed on IL for Anxiety Issues

The Colorado Rockies placed their closer, Daniel Bard, on the injured list for anxiety issues just before Opening Day.

Fresh off a World Baseball Classic appearance for Team USA, Bard spoke openly about the unique experience of heading to the IL for a mental issue instead of a physical one.

“It’s a hard thing to admit,” Bard said. “But I’ve been through this before. I have enough going on outside the game to realize what’s important. …I’m extremely grateful to be in an organization that understands these things and is accepting.”

Bard’s anxiety has caused him control issues on the mound. Notably, Bard threw the pitch that broke Venezuela’s Jose Altuve’s hand during the WBC.

Control has been a constant issue for the right-hander. Bard entered the league in 2009 and seemed to have his control problem “under control.” However, beginning in 2012, he started struggling with control again to the point that he only made two appearances in 2013 before being removed from the roster.

Bard spent the next seven years working on getting back into the majors before making a grand re-entrance in 2020 and winning NL Comeback Player of the Year honors on the strength of 23 appearances, where he posted a 3.65 ERA.

The good times wouldn’t last, however. Bard struggles in 2021 before having yet another incredible comeback performance in 2022.

Bard has racked up 65 saves over his eight seasons of MLB play and holds a lifetime ERA of 3.64.