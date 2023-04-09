Police Have Charged Bengals’ Joe Mixon with ‘Aggravated Menacing’

On Friday, the Cincinnati Police charged Bengals running back Joe Mixon with “aggravated menacing” in connection with an incident involving a gun in January.

The police said at the time that Mixon pulled a gun on a woman in downtown Cincinnati in late January. Mixon allegedly told the woman, “You should be popped in the face, I should shoot you, the police [can’t] get me.”

Still, the charge was initially dismissed, apparently because of a lack of evidence.

But now, prosecutors say that new evidence has been found that justifies the newly reinstated charges, ESPN reported.

“This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process,” the police said in a Friday statement. “To preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved, no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings.”

Thus far, the Bengals have said only that they are “aware” of the charges and are monitoring the case.

The incident in Jan. is only one of two involving guns surrounding Mixon.

In March, police entered Mixon’s home after someone fired shots at a bunch of teenagers who were having a Nerf gun battle around Mixon’s Anderson Township home.

But after an investigation, Hamilton County Sheriff’s officials determined that Mixon did not fire the shots. Instead, his sister and her boyfriend were named as suspects in the shooting.

Shalonda Mixon and her boyfriend were eventually indicted for the shooting.

