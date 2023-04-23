UFC Star Jorge Masvidal Says He is Unafraid of Being Canceled in ‘The Greatest Country on the World’

UFC star Jorge Masvidal recently insisted that he is not afraid of the cancel culture for speaking out about his conservative political beliefs because the U.S. is the “greatest country in the world.”

Masvidal told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that he is grateful to live in the U.S.A., celebrated his right as an American to speak out about his political beliefs, and asserted that Donald Trump was the “greatest president in the history of the world,” Fox News reported.

“First, let me say thank God for everything that I have, thank God that I even give this interview,” Masvidal told Kilmeade. “Thank God that I’m in the greatest country in the world, the United States, in the best state in the country, Florida. And I’m biased, the best city in the world, Miami.”

Masvidal called Trump the greatest president at the end of his last fight on April 8.

The champion fighter also told Kilmeade about his feelings for Florida and its gov.

“Thank God the hate is not that bad in Florida because we have an amazing governor DeSantis that has fought against this like a fighter would,” he added. “You know, and it’s amazing that we have all this freedom and liberty in Florida, in Miami, and we could go out there and make money and be involved in businesses, you know, So I just thank God.”

Masvidal also had high praise for DeSantis for allowing UFC 261 in 2021 to go on even when so many other governors were still shutting their states down due to the coronavirus.

“It’s so special because I felt like it set the rest of the world on track to get back to regular. You know, we’re still like 30% in attendance at a live show. Things like that. And it was just nuts, you know, and we’re way past that already. And Corona was a major setback, I think, in a lot of people’s minds as well, like the way that we were living. We just had a breakdown and that was a way to break it. So I always thank Governor DeSantis for that moment.”

Masvidal noted that his dad and several others took their lives into their own hands to escape communism in Cuba by launching a homemade raft into the open seas, and he could not be happier that they did.

“As I got older, you know, like close to my teens, like 11, 12 years old, I really understood why my dad did this,” Masvidal explained. “And it was escape the tyranny that that is communism over there in Cuba, in places like Venezuela, where we see this happening in Brazil. So this was like just part of like a daily topic, a daily conversation that we talk about always, you know, whether I engage it or not. This was spoken out on the dinner tables around the family.”

Masvidal also hit the campaign trail for Trump during the 2020 election and appeared at several events in support of the president.

