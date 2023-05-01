Skip Bayless: Jalen Hurts Left Lil Wayne’s Agency After the Rapper Took a Photo with Donald Trump

Fox Sports 1 host Skip Bayless claims that Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and his agent, Nicole Lynn, left Lil Wayne’s Young Money APAA Sports Agency after Wayne took a picture with Donald Trump.

Wayne met with Trump shortly before the 202o elections to discuss the Platinum Plan, an initiative aimed at providing financial assistance to the black community. Wayne and Trump posed for a picture after their “great meeting.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

In a video tweet posted last week, Bayless details how he believes Hurts and his agent decided to leave Wayne’s agency after the discovery of the pic Wayne took with Trump.

I give some insight on the @SkipBaylessShow on Jalen Hurts and his agent leaving Lil Wayne’s sports agency:pic.twitter.com/OmZjjL425K — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 25, 2023

In 2021, Trump granted clemency to Wayne, who had been facing a federal weapons charge.

“President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as ‘Lil Wayne,’” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at the time. “Mr. Carter pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago. Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for Mr. Carter, describes him as ‘trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous.’”

“Mr. Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks. Deion Sanders, who also wrote in support of this pardon, calls Mr. Wayne ‘a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer.’”

Given Bayless’ close personal relationship with Wayne, it makes sense that the rapper would be his source for this information about why Hurts left his agency. And in the politically-charged climate within the NFL, it’s certainly believable that Hurts and his agent could decide to terminate their business with Wayne due to his pic with Trump and endorsement of his reelection campaign.

What does seem odd, though, is why Hurts would have entered into a business relationship with Wayne in the first place if his close ties to Trump were this big of an issue. It’s not like Wayne’s public endorsement of Trump was a secret. Their meeting and the pic they took together were obviously public knowledge as well.

Maybe, Hurts and his agent were looking for a way to get out of their deal with Wayne and decided to make it about politics? Who knows?

But, something doesn’t add up.