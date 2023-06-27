English Pro Hockey Player Alex Graham Dead at 20

Alex Graham, a 20-year-old professional hockey player in England, has died. He was only 20 years old.

News of the player’s untimely death was shared by the team he played for, the Sheffield Steelers, who expressed their heartbreak over the tragedy.

“Everyone at the club is heartbroken by the news, and wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex’s family, friends and teammates,” the team said.

The Steelers added, “It would be appreciated if Alex’s family could be provided time and space to take in the enormity of this tragic situation in the days ahead.”

No cause of death has been revealed.

Heartbreaking news from the Sheffield Steelers today ❤️ Alex Graham has sadly passed away at just 20 years old. My heart goes out to his family and friends at this awful time! Rest in peace Alex ❤️🙏🕊️ pic.twitter.com/JWp3oT3BiV — | . 🔥 (@EIHLFanNews) June 26, 2023

Graham’s passing was also mourned by officials at Ice Hockey UK. Considered a rising star on the British hockey scene, Graham had played on Ice Hockey UK’s U-18 and U-20 squads.

“The news has come as a huge shock to everyone in UK ice hockey, including all of his team-mates,” the organization said. “This is a difficult time for so many people and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating news.”

Great Britain and Ice Hockey UK would like to send our condolences to the family, friends and team-mates of Alex Graham who passed away at the weekend. This is a difficult time for so many people and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating news. RIP Alex. https://t.co/lbS2nCUkLa — Ice Hockey UK (@IceHockeyUK) June 26, 2023

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn