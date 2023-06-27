English Pro Hockey Player Alex Graham Dead at 20

Dylan Gwinn

Alex Graham, a 20-year-old professional hockey player in England, has died. He was only 20 years old.

News of the player’s untimely death was shared by the team he played for, the Sheffield Steelers, who expressed their heartbreak over the tragedy.

“Everyone at the club is heartbroken by the news, and wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex’s family, friends and teammates,” the team said.

The Steelers added, “It would be appreciated if Alex’s family could be provided time and space to take in the enormity of this tragic situation in the days ahead.”

No cause of death has been revealed.

Graham’s passing was also mourned by officials at Ice Hockey UK. Considered a rising star on the British hockey scene, Graham had played on Ice Hockey UK’s U-18 and U-20 squads.

“The news has come as a huge shock to everyone in UK ice hockey, including all of his team-mates,” the organization said. “This is a difficult time for so many people and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating news.”

