Ex-Iowa Football Player Cody Ince Dies Unexpectedly at 23

Cody Ince, who played for the Iowa Hawkeyes between 2018 and 2021, has died unexpectedly at only 23 years old.

The former offensive lineman “died unexpectedly at his home” in Wisconsin on Saturday, according to the New York Post.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Ince started in ten games for Iowa and played in a total of 29 during his time with the school.

“I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince’s sudden passing,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program.”

We’re mourning the loss of one of our own. Rest easy, Cody. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/Ou4zLC9hcj — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) July 18, 2023

“He loved football, fishing, and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married,” Coach Ferentz added.

“Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family, and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program – his coaches and teammates – are mourning his loss,” the coach continued.

Ince joined the Hawkeyes in 2018 and was redshirted his freshman year. He played 11 games in his sophomore year.

But in 2020, he took on a more important role, starting in the final six games of the season. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention. He started four times in his final year with the program.

Ince is survived by his fiancé, Olivia Tucker, his parents, Tammy and Marty Ince, and his sister, Carly.

