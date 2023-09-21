Bears Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams Resigns Amid Bizarre Circumstances

Alan Williams, the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, resigned from his post on Wednesday amid a maelstrom of hearsay, denials, conspiracy theories, and a whole host of bizarre speculations.

In his announcement, Williams said that he would be taking a “step back” from his position for health and family purposes.

“I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history,” Williams said in his statement.

“The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and player of which I value the relationships and camaraderie,” he added.

“I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again,” he concluded.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will be calling the defensive plays on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Bizarrely enough, when asked, Eberflus declined to answer on whether or not Williams had resigned.

“I don’t have any update right now,” Eberflus said at the time.

The situation became even more murky when Sports Talk Chicago reported Chicago police had raided Williams’ home and the Bears’ headquarters at Halas Hall “in connection with an undisclosed incident.” According to the New York Post, a “Lake Forest police source was not aware of any activity involving local law enforcement at Halas Hall on Wednesday.”

“Per 670 the Score, a Bears spokesperson denied that Halas Hall had been raided by authorities, or that ‘police’ had ever visited the facility in connection with Williams,” the Post added.

Even stranger, Brad Biggs, a reporter for the Chicago Tribune, said that he has been operating under the belief that Williams did not resign for health purposes.

“Lot of speculation about the status of #Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams. I can tell you for the last 3 days we’ve been operating under the belief that his absence has not been related to health or a family matter,” Biggs posted on X.

After all this speculation and hearsay, attorney Andrew M. Stroth issued a statement to ESPN that Williams has fallen prey to “false rumors.”

“Given the false rumors and what seems to be out there on social media, I just want to set the record straight that Coach Williams has some health challenges and some family issues he’s dealing with and he thought it was the right time to take a step back and deal with those issues,” the statement said.

“He has tremendous respect for the Bears organization and he just thought it was the time to handle this health issue and his personal matters,” it added.

