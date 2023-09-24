‘It’s an Honor of a Lifetime’: Usher to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Dylan Gwinn

The NFL has announced that Usher will be the entertainer at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. It will be the second time the R&B singer has participated in the iconic event.

The NFL announced the news in a Sunday morning video post on X which featured Usher alongside Kim Kardashian.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Usher has participated in the Super Bowl halftime show previously when he made a guest appearance with the Black Eyed Peas in 2011.

This year’s Super Bowl, Super Bowl LVIII, will take place on February 11.

