‘Music City Miracle’ Legend Frank Wychek Dead at 52

Longtime Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wychek passed away at the age of 52 on Saturday, his family announced in a statement.

According to the family, Wychek fell in his home sometime Saturday morning and was found unresponsive later that day.

“At this time, it appears Frank Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN home and hit his head on Saturday morning,” said a statement on paulkuharsky.com. “He was found unresponsive that afternoon. Wycheck moved to Chattanooga, TN, this past summer to be closer to his family. He leaves behind two adult daughters, Deanna and Madison, both married, and three grandchildren – Leo, Stevie, and August.”

Tight end Frank Wycheck #89 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball during the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 8, 2002, at the Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Wychek had a long career in the NFL but is best remembered as the player who started the Music City Miracle play that put the Titans in their one and only Super Bowl appearance in 2000.

Wycheck was a 1993 sixth-round pick by Washington and joined the Oilers in 1995 after being released,” Pro Football Talk reports. “He remained with the team through their move to Tennessee and retired as a member of the team after the 2003 season.”

