‘Peed My Seat’: NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Admits to Urinating in His Seat During Race

Hey man, when you gotta guy, you gotta go.

Longtime NASCAR racer Denny Hamlin admitted to doing something last weekend that most drivers have likely done, but few will admit to: He peed his pants.

During Monday’s episode of Hamlin’s Actions Detrimental podcast (great name, by the way), the racer confessed that during this weekend’s Ambetter 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway – a long race that encompassed 260 laps and an abnormally large number of caution delays – he began feeling nature’s call.

“For the first time in my whole career … 19 years, peed my seat,” he said. “I was hurting. I was so thirsty the second half of the race, but I couldn’t drink any more because my body, I was just sitting there in my seat saying, ‘Let it go. Let it go. And I just couldn’t let it go.”

It’s incredible that this was only the first time Hamlin has had this happen. One would think that in nearly 20 years of racing, this would have occurred at least one other time.

In any event, after admitting to relieving himself in his seat, Hamlin leaned further into his confession by admitting to not just peeing his seat but liking it.

“And then as soon as I got the first dribble, boom,” Hamlin said. “It was warm, and then it was cold. I never felt what it felt like to pee in my seat. But I kinda liked it. Is that weird?”

Yes! Yes, that is very weird and probably not welcome news to the crew member who cleans the car’s interior.

In any event, peeing the car did not help Hamlin win the race. He finished 23rd.