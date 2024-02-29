Mattress Mack Bets $1 Million on Houston Cougars to Win NCAA Tournament

When Houston teams are involved in major sports championships, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale typically bets big money…and this year is no exception.

The millionaire Houston furniture icon bet $1 million on the Houston Cougars to win the NCAA Tournament. With +750 odds, McIngvale will win $7.5 million at Caesars Sportsbook if the Cougars win it all during March Madness.

According to the New York Post, Mattress Mack bet a combined $4.05 million on Houston teams in 2023.

It’s been an up-and-down couple of years for McIngvale regarding his wagers on Houston sports teams. He lost $500,000 after betting on the Houston Texans to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Playoffs, and he lost $1 million when the Texas Longhorns lost to Washington during the College Football Playoff. He also lost $7.9 million when the Astros lost to the Rangers in 2023. However, he had more than enough cushion for those losses after winning a whopping $75 million after the Astros won the World Series in 2022.

Not that McIngvale is only thinking of himself with these wagers. His customers benefit as well. The promotion goes like this: Customers purchase a certain amount at his store. If the teams he bets on win, then the items become free. All the customer has to do is bring in a receipt and collect their refund.

Mattress Mack and his customers seem well-poised for success this year. The Houston Cougars are currently the #1 team in the country with a 24-3 record.