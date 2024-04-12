Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice surrendered to police Thursday after he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run car wreck that injured four people.
His appearance came a day after a warrant was issued for his arrest on eight charges related to the crash last month in Dallas.
Police in Dallas, Texas, said two speeding cars, a Lamborghini and Corvette, caused “a chain reaction collision” on 30 March, as Breitbart News reported.
Four people received treatment as a result of the accident, including two people who were hospitalized.
Rice’s charges include aggravated assault and collision involving serious bodily injury.
The second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft appeared at Glenn Heights County, Texas, the Dallas Police Department said in a statement, adding he was processed at the Regional Jail in DeSoto.
Jail records obtained by Fox 4 confirm he was booked into the DeSoto jail and was released after posting a $40,000 bond.
Dallas police said Thursday night that co-accused Theodore Knox, 21,was not in police custody.
Knox, a cornerback for the Southern Methodist University, was suspended from his team over the incident on Thursday, UPI reports.
“SMU takes these allegations seriously,” a SMU spokesperson said in a statement, stating they had been notified of the arrest warrant for Knox by Dallas police.
“Federal student privacy laws prevent the University from discussing details involving student disciplinary proceedings.”
