Jim Harbaugh Fulfills Promise to Get Tattoo Commemorating Michigan’s National Championship

When Jim Harbaugh says he’s going to do something, he does it. Proof of this can be found tattooed on his right arm.

The former Michigan and current Chargers coach famously vowed to get a tattoo if the Wolverines won the national championship. Well, his youthful charges upheld their end of the bargain, and on the weekend he returned to Ann Arbor for Michigan’s national title ring ceremony, Harbaugh upheld his.

He got his tattoo.

Jim Harbaugh is back in Ann Arbor today for the national title ring ceremony… And got his tattoo he promised pic.twitter.com/WLUR3pdCiq — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) April 20, 2024

“I can see once you get one, you might wanna start adding,” Harbaugh said. “I already wanna put a rose on it.”

It is a very basic tattoo. There’s definitely space for expansion. Will there be more tattoos in Harbaugh’s future? If there are, they won’t be to commemorate any more championships in college football. Fans in Los Angeles will be hoping that any future ink will be dedicated to a Lombardi Trophy.

Of course, that would mean unseating the current champs and division rival Kansas City Chiefs. Travis Kelce has already said Kansas City’s goal for this season is to complete a three-peat, which has eluded the Chiefs so far.

Can Harbaugh and the new-look Chargers keep that from happening? We shall see.