Chennedy Carter Receives Standing-O in First Game Since Knocking Caitlin Clark Down

Many people are angry with the Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter for blindsiding Caitlin Clark and knocking her to the floor last weekend, but Chicago Sky fans are not among them.

In her first home game since the highly controversial moment last Saturday when sent Caitlin Clark crashing to the floor while calling her a “b*tch,” Chennedy Carter got a standing ovation from the fans.

“It felt good to know that SkyTown supports me, the fans got loud, and that ultimately just got me going, it gave me confidence, soon as I came in, they gave me confidence, so I started feeling it, I’m like the crowd’s with you, your team is with you, let’s go,” Carter said after the game.

The crowd’s reaction in Indiana last weekend was quite different after Carter seemed to have taken leave of her senses and victimized Clark with a brutal, hard foul.

“Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play,” Clark said after the incident. “But you know, I’ve gotta play through it; that’s what basketball is about at this level. I thought we’ve been really physical; we’ve missed some bunnies around the rim, so hopefully, those fall in the fourth.”

After a considerable outcry from fans, media, and Indiana Fever executives, the WNBA upgraded Carter’s hit on Clark from an away-from-the-ball personal foul to a Flagrant 1.