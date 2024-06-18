New Zealand Rugby Star Dead at 25 After ‘Medical Event’

New Zealand rugby superstar Connor Garden-Bachop died on Monday after suffering what is described as a “medical event.” He was only 25 years old.

Garden-Bachop’s national team, the National Rugby Player’s Association, and his professional club put out a joint statement mourning his passing.

“On behalf of the entire rugby community, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby, New Zealand Rugby, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association would like to extend our deepest thoughts and love to the Garden-Bachop family.”

The statement continued, “Connor passed away on Monday following a medical event, and rugby’s collective focus at this time is on supporting his family. All of rugby walks alongside the Garden-Bachop family at this time, and we are collectively united in our grief.”

Authorities told the Associated Press that Garden-Bachop’s death occurred at the home of a friend and is not believed to be suspicious.

“Garden-Bachop was the son of All Blacks and Samoa representative Stephen Bachop and nephew of All Black Graham Bachop. His mother, Sue Garden-Bachop, who died in 2008 of cancer, represented New Zealand in rugby, basketball, and field hockey,” the Associated Press reported.

The legendary New Zealand national rugby team, the Maori All Blacks, posted a tribute to their fallen player on X.

“The house of rugby laments the passing of one of its sons who graced the playing fields. It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Connor Garden-Bachop yesterday. He will be remembered as dynamic young player and popular teammate amongst the Māori All Blacks, Highlanders and Wellington. Our deepest condolences to Connor’s family, friends, and teammates in this sad time. Arohanui.”

— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) June 17, 2024

Just days before his death, Garden-Bachop took to Instagram to post a farewell to his professional club., the Highlanders.

“thank you @highlandersteam for an unforgettable five years. Thank you to everyone in the south for making me feel at home and thank you to the boys I have been honored to share the field with. It’s been a pleasure. I will miss you all. Till next time.”

The joint statement posted by New Zealand Rugby praised Garden-Bachop’s prowess on the field and his role as a family man.

“Most importantly, he was a loving father to his twin girls, a brother, a son and immeasurably loved by all those who knew him.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.