Former NFL Player’s Son, 14, Missing as Police Investigate Abuse Reports

Police in Indiana have issued a Silver Alert as they search for the 14-year-old son of former NFL player Daniel Muir amid a domestic battery investigation.

Authorities believe the boy is in “extreme danger.”

Bryson Muir was last seen leaving a relative’s home with his mother, Kristen, on June 16. However, when police pulled the vehicle over, they did not find Bryson.

The boy’s grandmother claims that his father, former Colts player Daniel Muir, gave Bryson a black eye and split lip. A domestic battery investigation was initiated on June 18. Child Protective Services has requested help from the Indiana State Police to locate the boy.

Police interviewed Danial and Kristen Muir on Thursday.

“While the Muirs are beginning to show signs of cooperation, Bryson has still not been seen or located by investigators from either ISP or DCS,” Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Photos reportedly taken by Bryson’s grandmother show the child with a black eye.

Bryson Muir has been #missing from Logansport, Indiana since Sunday, June 16. Bryson is a 14-year-old black male. He is 6 ft, 2 tall and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing an orange Under Armor shirt and jeans. Last seen with bruised eye. pic.twitter.com/zdDfXeroyS — True crime – Seeking justice (@downtothewoods) June 30, 2024

Daniel Muir played for the Packers, Colts, Jets, and Raiders in an NFL career that lasted from 2007 to 2013.